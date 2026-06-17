Neymar returns to training: Brazil star recovering from injury

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Neymar returns to training: Brazil star recovering from injury

Brazil's captain and main star Neymar has taken a significant step in his injury recovery process. After a long break, the forward appeared on the training pitch for the first time, sparking great hope among "Seleção" fans. The player's return to the squad will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the team's morale ahead of the tournament. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN, Neymar performed individual drills on the grass for the first time at the Morristown base in New Jersey, USA. Until now, he had been limited to recovery treatments in the gym. The forward, who has been sidelined for a month due to a right calf muscle injury, has now begun running exercises.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) issued an optimistic statement regarding the player's condition. According to official data, Neymar has moved to the next stage of the recovery process. In released footage, the former Barcelona and PSG star can be seen performing physical loads under the supervision of the coaching staff.

Recovery plan and group stage

Neymar suffered a second-degree muscle injury while playing for Santos on May 17. Despite this, head coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to include him in the final squad. Doctors are currently preparing the player with caution, as premature heavy loading could cause a recurrence of the injury.

According to Brazilian media, the medical staff is following a long-term plan. The main goal is to get the 34-year-old forward fully fit by the knockout stages. This means Neymar will miss the remaining group stage matches against Haiti and Scotland.

Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that Neymar's importance to the team is not limited to his actions on the pitch. In the coach's view, the experienced player's presence in the camp is an example and a source of additional motivation for the young players. Ancelotti expects the star forward to join general group training starting next week.

As a reminder, the Brazil national team drew 1-1 with Morocco in their last friendly. In that match, although Neymar sat on the bench, he was not included in the match sheet. Now, the entire country awaits the return of its hero to the pitch to lead the team toward the championship.

NeymarBrazilFootballInjuryCarlo Ancelotti
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