Although Argentina's leader and captain Lionel Messi has set another historic mark, team success remains more important to him than personal records. The 38-year-old forward, who scored a hat-trick in the World Cup qualifier against Algeria, once again proved his exceptional sporting form. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following his success in this match, Lionel Messi has drawn level with the legendary Miroslav Klose in the all-time World Cup top scorers race. Both players now have 16 goals. However, for Messi, these numbers are merely statistics. His teammate Rodrigo De Paul specifically highlighted his humility while discussing the captain's role on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Team spirit above personal interests

According to Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi never chases personal achievements. "Playing in the same team as Leo is a huge advantage. He sets an example for everyone in how he manages the group and leads the team. He doesn't worry about personal records, but puts the team's interests first. For us, this is very important and amazing," the midfielder noted.

The Inter Miami star played 80 minutes against Algeria, delivering a true masterclass. According to statistics, he had 57 touches, four shots on target, and a passing accuracy of 81%. Additionally, he created two dangerous chances for his teammates and was named the man of the match.

Another member of the Argentina national team, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, also spoke highly of the captain's influence. He dismissed any doubts that Argentina could be stronger without Messi. Mac Allister wrote on his social media pages that words fail him when talking about Messi and that he is the most vital part of the team.

Currently, the Argentina national team aims to defend the championship title won in Qatar and ascend the world throne for a second consecutive time. The presence of an experienced captain like Lionel Messi serves as the primary weapon for the "albiceleste" on this path. For football fans in Uzbekistan, every Messi match generates great interest, as his every move opens a new page in football history.