An unexpected result was recorded in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. Portugal, considered one of the tournament favorites, missed out on a victory against DR Congo, settling for a 1:1 draw. Although Roberto Martinez's pupils dominated for much of the match, they struggled to break through the opponent's disciplined defense and convert their chances. According to Goal.com, reports, .

The match started very favorably for the Portuguese. In the 6th minute, Joao Neves opened the scoring with a header from a precise pass by Pedro Neto. This was the young midfielder's fourth goal in the national team jersey. However, after the early goal, Portugal slowed the pace of the game and allowed an inexplicable lull in their performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo and missed opportunities

Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to deliver one of his best performances in this match. Despite having several clear opportunities, the 41-year-old striker failed to convert them into goals. In particular, the veteran striker lacked precision in situations created by Francisco Conceicao, who came on as a substitute. Goal.com writes that Ronaldo appeared nervous on the pitch and struggled to integrate into the team play.

The DR Congo national team managed to restore balance in the final minutes of the first half. Yoane Wissa slotted the ball into the net from an Arthur Masuaku pass, having gone unnoticed by the opposing defenders. This goal gave the Africans a huge boost in confidence, and they organized dangerous counter-attacks in the second half. In one instance, Cedric Bakambu came close to hitting the post and shocking the favorites.

Bernardo Silva also failed to perform as expected for Portugal. The midfielder made numerous mistakes in controlling the game and organizing attacks. A beautiful goal scored by Joao Cancelo was disallowed due to offside. Although Roberto Martinez's team increased the pressure toward the end of the match, the score remained unchanged.

This draw may slightly complicate Portugal's quest to advance from the group. Such a sluggish performance from the stars and experienced players in the national team is being sharply criticized by experts and fans. DR Congo, participating in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, showed true heroism by securing their first point.