Ruben Amorim wants to bring Sporting stars to AC Milan

AC Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed his first serious plans for strengthening the squad. The Portuguese specialist aims to bring two leading players who shone at his former club, Sporting, to San Siro. These transfers are expected to seriously impact not only Milan but also the plans of English Premier League giants. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Amorim's primary targets are midfielder Morten Hjulmand and attacking winger Francisco Trincao. The coach wishes to continue collaborating in Milan with these players who performed at a high level under his guidance in Lisbon. This move is fully supported by the Milan management.

Competition with Manchester clubs

Milan faces serious competition in the battle for Morten Hjulmand. The 26-year-old Danish defensive midfielder has long been under the watch of Manchester City and Manchester United scouts. The English champions considered him an ideal candidate for squad rejuvenation, but Amorim's personal involvement in this transfer could change the situation.

Although Sporting management initially demanded a release clause of 80 million euros for Hjulmand, recent reports suggest the Portuguese side is ready for negotiations. Currently, the player's price is estimated around 40-50 million euros. This creates more favorable financial conditions for Milan and increases the likelihood of the transfer.

The second target, Francisco Trincao, appealed to Amorim with his ability to play anywhere across the attacking line. The coach considers him a vital component in building a modern, dynamic, and aggressive style of football. Milan's management aims to implement exactly this style of play.

Confidence of the club owners

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale linked the appointment of Ruben Amorim to the club's long-term strategy. According to him, the Portuguese specialist is one of the most innovative and ambitious among the new generation of European coaches. Cardinale has promised to provide the coach with all necessary resources.

If these transfers are completed, Milan is expected to return to the ranks of favorites not only in Serie A but also in the Champions League next season. Goal.com emphasizes that Amorim's activity in the transfer market signals that Milan is entering a new era.