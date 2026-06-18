Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch after disappointing World Cup 2026 start

Portugal's legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not hide his frustration after the opening group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against DR Congo. After the clash in Houston ended in an unexpected 1-1 draw, the 41-year-old captain, unlike his teammates, headed straight to the dressing room without bidding farewell to the fans. Goal.com reports .

The match had started very successfully for Portugal. Roberto Martinez's men took the lead early on thanks to a goal from Joao Neves. However, an equalizer by Yoane Wissa disrupted the Portuguese plans. According to Goal.com, Cristiano Ronaldo did not want to stay on the pitch for a single minute after the final whistle.

Captain's frustration and team spirit

Other members of the Portugal national team remained on the pitch after the game to thank the thousands of fans filling the stadium. While the players were showing respect to the supporters who had painted the Houston arena red and green, Ronaldo walked toward the tunnel with his head bowed. Although he shook hands with a member of the opposing coaching staff along the way, he did not participate in the traditional lap of gratitude.

This situation is explained by Ronaldo being dissatisfied not only with the result but also with his own performance. The forward missed several clear opportunities during the match. For the star, participating in his sixth World Cup since 2006, this tournament holds special significance. So far, he has appeared in 23 World Cup matches, recording 8 goals and 2 assists.

Next opponent — Uzbekistan

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez had emphasized in a pre-tournament interview that every point in the group was crucial. "If we draw, it's a disaster; if we lose, it's the end of the world," the specialist had said. After the game, he noted that the situation should be analyzed calmly and that this is part of the World Cup.

Now, the Portugal national team is forced to focus all its attention on the next round. To rectify their group position, they will face the Uzbekistan national team in the next match. The final group stage encounter will be against Colombia. For Uzbek football fans, Ronaldo's reaction and his team's dropped points add extra intrigue ahead of the next game.