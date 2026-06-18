Thierry Henry Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Putting Himself Above the Team

Thierry Henry, one of the legendary figures of football, has sharply criticized Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portugal national team's match against DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The encounter, held at NRG Stadium in Houston and ending in a 1-1 draw, resulted in an unexpected loss of points for the Portuguese. According to Henry, Ronaldo's incorrect movements on the pitch were the reason the team failed to secure a victory. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Thierry Henry noted during an analytical show on Fox News that Cristiano Ronaldo is focusing more on personal records than on team play. Although the 41-year-old forward became the oldest player in World Cup history by appearing in this match, his effectiveness is raising significant doubts among experts.

Tactical Error and Personal Interest

Henry cited a specific situation in the second half of the game. While Joao Cancelo was moving with the ball, Ronaldo, instead of creating space, blocked Bruno Fernandes' path. "The most important thing is that the team needs to score, not you. Because Ronaldo wanted to score so badly, he blocked the passing lane that should have gone to Bruno Fernandes. If he had drawn the defender away and run toward the penalty area, Bruno could have easily scored into an open goal," said the former French star.

Analysis suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo's intuition on the pitch failed him this time. His insistence on receiving the ball himself disrupted the logical conclusion of the attack. Explaining the situation, Henry added that this made it much easier for defenders to act and caused Portugal's attack to lose its sharpness.

Statistical data also supports Henry's criticism. Ronaldo failed to record a single shot on target throughout the entire game. This was noted as one of the worst performances of his long international career. The forward, aiming to set records by participating in his sixth World Cup, was visibly frustrated on the pitch.

Misunderstandings Among Teammates

During the match, it was evident that not only experts but also the players on the pitch were dissatisfied with Ronaldo's actions. Specifically, cameras captured Bruno Fernandes waving his arms in frustration several times and asking his teammate to create space. According to Henry, such disagreements between the team's two leaders are negatively impacting Portugal's overall game.

The start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers did not go as expected for the Portugal national team. Drawing against an underdog like DR Congo puts significant pressure on the head coach and leading players. In the coming matches, Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the starting lineup and how well he adapts to the team tactics will undoubtedly remain the main topic of discussion.