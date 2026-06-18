Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal National Team: Is it time to save the legend from himself?

The Portugal national team's opening steps in the 2026 World Cup have sparked a wave of unexpected criticism. The lackluster draw (1-1) against DR Congo has forced not only fans but also renowned experts to focus on the issues surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Many specialists emphasize that the 41-year-old striker's movements on the pitch are negatively impacting the team's overall tempo. This is reported by Goal.com .

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha told Casinolyze that Ronaldo's obsession with chasing records is hindering the team's tactical flexibility. In Saha's view, Cristiano needs to be "saved" from himself, as he is still trying to compete with younger stars like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. This is reducing the team's ability to apply high-intensity pressing.

Tactical problems and coaching choices

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is currently facing a difficult dilemma. His decision to keep his captain on the pitch until the end of the match in Houston raised many questions. Critics accuse the coach of prioritizing personal relationships with the Al-Nassr star over the team's interests. Louis Saha suggested that keeping Ronaldo on the bench is the best way to bring him into the knockout stages with renewed energy.

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry also expressed his sharp views on this topic. While analyzing tactical errors during the game, he pointed out that Ronaldo's positioning on the pitch is hindering his teammates. Specifically, he mentioned a situation in the second half where Cristiano, driven by his goal-scoring instinct, blocked Bruno Fernandes' path and wasted a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

"Those sitting at home, understand one thing: the team needs to score, not you," Henry emphasized in his analysis. He believes that individual records should not take precedence over team success. This is being taken as a warning that the situation could disrupt the balance within the Portugal squad.

Nevertheless, it is undeniable that Ronaldo's physical condition remains at a high level. He continues to work tirelessly on himself, but the high energy and constant movement required by modern football naturally pose challenges for a 41-year-old player. Now, how Roberto Martinez adjusts the lineup and defines Ronaldo's role in future matches could determine the fate of the tournament.