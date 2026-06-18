Liverpool signs new Spanish forward to replace Mohamed Salah

·48·Sport
Liverpool signs new Spanish forward to replace Mohamed Salah

England's Liverpool FC is close to completing its first major signing of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club has reached an agreement to sign Victor Munoz, a 22-year-old talented winger from Osasuna. Valued at 40 million euros, this transfer aims to strengthen the team's attacking line and adequately replace the expected departure of Mohamed Salah. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Liverpool emerged victorious in the race for this transfer. Specifically, Newcastle United had been in negotiations with the Spanish player for a long time. However, Liverpool stepped in at the last moment and secured the deal. A similar situation occurred last year when the Merseyside club hijacked the transfer of Hugo Ekitike, who was Newcastle United's target.

Victor Munoz is expected to be the first signing under Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola. Due to the departure of Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike's injury, and the high probability of parting ways with Federico Chiesa, Munoz will be expected to take on the main attacking burden. His versatile playing style and speed are believed to be a perfect fit for English football.

A product of both Real Madrid and Barcelona academies

Munoz's footballing journey has been very interesting. He was trained at the academies of Spain's two giants — Barcelona and Real Madrid. Born in Catalonia, the player initially honed his skills in the La Masia system for three years. However, seeking more playing time, he moved to Damm at age 14, where his performances caught the eye of Real Madrid scouts.

In Madrid, he quickly approached the first team and made his debut in the 2024-25 season, specifically in a match against Barcelona. According to Relevo, once Real Madrid showed interest, no other team had a chance to sign the player. Nevertheless, the young talent joined Osasuna in search of regular playing time, and his brilliant performances there earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team.

Currently, Victor Munoz is considered one of the primary candidates for the Spanish national team's 2026 World Cup squad. His transfer is not just for today, but a strategic investment for Liverpool's future. Munoz is expected to showcase his technical skill and goal-scoring ability in the intense matches of the English Premier League.

LiverpoolTransferVictor MunozMohamed SalahPremier League
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