Barcelona to face Tom Brady's team in friendly match in England

Spain's Barcelona will play a prestigious friendly match against England's Birmingham City as part of their preparations for the new season. According to Goal.com, this clash will be a major event for the lower-division English side, as legendary American football player Tom Brady is involved in the club's management. Goal.com reports this.

The Catalan side's coach, Hansi Flick, has planned a two-week training camp near Burton-upon-Trent ahead of the 2026-27 season. The match at St. Andrew's stadium in Birmingham will provide the German specialist with a great opportunity to test tactical schemes and assess the players' physical condition.

A great opportunity for young talents

Since the summer preparation coincides with the 2026 World Cup, several leading stars are expected to be resting in the Barcelona squad. This creates a chance for the team's young and reserve players to prove themselves to Hansi Flick. Nevertheless, experts do not rule out the possibility of young star Lamine Yamal participating in this trip.

Tom Brady, NFL legend and co-owner and chairman of the advisory board of Birmingham City, reacted to this news via social media. The seven-time Super Bowl winner welcomed the Catalans on his official page, saying, "Welcome to Birmingham." Since Brady invested in the club, he has been attracting world stars like David Beckham to the team's matches.

A serious test for Birmingham City

For Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies, this match will serve as a barometer to determine the team's level of development. In the 2024-25 season, the team returned to the Championship with a record result, collecting 111 points in League One. Last season, the team finished 10th, recording their best result in the last decade.

The club management and Knighthead Capital Management investment fund aim to take the team to the top division. A match against a giant like Barcelona will not only increase the players' experience but also boost the club's international prestige. Fans are eagerly awaiting this "show-level" game.