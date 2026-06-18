Sam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star reaches agreement with Gotham FC

·30·Sport
Sam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star reaches agreement with Gotham FC

One of the brightest stars in women's football, Australian forward Sam Kerr is close to continuing her career in North America. After parting ways with London's Chelsea, the experienced footballer has reached an agreement to join Gotham FC, a representative of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

According to The Athletic, after a successful six-year tenure, Kerr is leaving England to return to a league she knows well. The Australian national team captain not only won numerous trophies with Chelsea but also succeeded in setting new standards in women's football.

A golden era with the Londoners

Sam Kerr became a true legend during her six seasons at Chelsea. Together with the team, she won the English Super League title five times and won six domestic cup competitions. Additionally, she was twice awarded the "Golden Boot" as the league's top scorer.

Her final game for the London club also held symbolic meaning. In the match against Manchester United, Kerr scored the only goal, securing a 1-0 victory for her team. In total, she scored 116 goals wearing the "Blues" jersey.

The all-time top scorer in NWSL history

Interestingly, although Sam Kerr has not played in the USA since 2019, she still holds the title of the all-time top scorer in NWSL history. She has 77 goals scored in regular season matches. Throughout her career, Kerr has played for Western New York Flash, Chicago Red Stars, and Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC).

Kerr's return to Gotham FC is of strategic importance. It was with this very club in 2017 (then known as Sky Blue FC) that she won the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer titles. At that time, she amazed everyone by scoring 17 goals in 22 matches.

However, there are some technical restrictions regarding the 32-year-old's return. It has been reported that Kerr cannot benefit from the league's "High Impact Player" rule. This is due to her recent serious injury, specifically issues related to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Despite this, Sam Kerr's experience and goal-scoring instinct are expected to take Gotham FC to a new level. Her transfer will serve to increase the prestige not only of the club but of American women's football as a whole.

Sam KerrChelseaGotham FCWomen's FootballTransfer
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