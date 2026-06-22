Egypt Come Back in Second Half to Defeat New Zealand

The second round of Group G in the 2026 World Cup has reached its peak. In the next match held at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, the Egypt national team faced New Zealand and secured a convincing 3-1 victory.

The match started very favorably for the Oceanians. In the 15th minute, Surman opened the scoring to put New Zealand ahead, and the first half ended with the nominal hosts in the lead.

However, in the second half, the Egypt national team showed true character. Zizo restored the balance in the 58th minute, and shortly after, captain Mohamed Salah put Egypt ahead. The final touch was added in the 82nd minute by Trezeguet, who came on as a substitute.

It is worth noting that in the other match of this group, the national teams of Iran and Belgium played to a draw. Therefore, this victory for Egypt ensures that the struggle in the group becomes even more interesting.

World Cup 2026. Group G. Matchday 2

June 22. Vancouver. BC Place

New Zealand 1:3 Egypt

Goals: Surman (15) — Zizo (58), Salah (67), Trezeguet (82).

New Zealand: Crocombe, Payne (Bindon 85), Boxall, Ketachey (Randall 76), Sarman, Bell, Stamenich, Singh (Thomas 76), Just (de Vries 85), McCowatt (Old 66), Wood.

Egypt: Shobeir, Ibrahim, Hany, Abul Futuh, Ashour (Zizo 84), Zizo (Abdulkarim 76), Fathi (Rabiya 41), Lashin, Attiya, Salah (Abdulmajid 84), Marmoush (Trezeguet 76).

Yellow Cards: Lashin (17), Singh (20), McCowatt (34).