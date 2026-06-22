WC 2026: Four exciting matches today

The second round of the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. Today, June 22, and the night of June 23, four important matches from Groups I and J will take place.

In the day's opening clash, the reigning world champions Argentina will face the Austria national team. This match, starting at 22:00, is crucial in the battle for the top spot in the group. Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentines will strive for another victory, while Austria aims to put up a worthy fight against the favorites.

At 02:00, France and Iraq will face off. The French, boasting a squad of world football stars, are the main favorites of the match. However, the Iraq national team will try to create a sensation through team discipline and fighting spirit.

At 05:00, Norway will play against Senegal. In this clash between European and African football schools, high speed, physical battles, and attacking play are expected. The result for both teams could directly impact their chances of advancing to the next stage.

Today's schedule will conclude with the Jordan vs Algeria match starting at 08:00. Jordan, participating in the World Cup for the first time, will fight for another historic result. The experienced and physically strong Algeria will take the field intending to secure three points.

Today's matches — June 22/23:

22:00 — Argentina vs Austria

02:00 — France vs Iraq

05:00 — Norway vs Senegal

08:00 — Jordan vs Algeria

The second round of the World Cup promises intense and uncompromising battles. In particular, the Argentina vs Austria and Norway vs Senegal matches are expected to generate great interest among football fans.