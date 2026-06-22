Messi and Yamal's first World Cup goals: only 14 days difference
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Lamine Yamal scored his first World Cup goal at the age of 18 years and 343 days.
Lionel Messi was 18 years and 357 days old when he scored his first goal in the World Cup. Thus, Yamal improved the Argentine star's record by 14 days.
These figures show that Lamine Yamal scored his debut World Cup goal slightly younger than Messi did.
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