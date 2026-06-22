Messi and Yamal's first World Cup goals: only 14 days difference

·42·Sport
Messi and Yamal's first World Cup goals: only 14 days difference

Lamine Yamal scored his first World Cup goal at the age of 18 years and 343 days.

Lionel Messi was 18 years and 357 days old when he scored his first goal in the World Cup. Thus, Yamal improved the Argentine star's record by 14 days.

These figures show that Lamine Yamal scored his debut World Cup goal slightly younger than Messi did.

Lamine YamalLionel MessiSpain National TeamArgentina National TeamWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barboza: Uzbekistan is stronger than DR Congo, Portugal faces a very difficult matchBarboza: Uzbekistan is stronger than DR Congo, Portugal faces a very difficult matchToday, 16:07Ghanaian witch doctor threatens Harry Kane and the England national teamGhanaian witch doctor threatens Harry Kane and the England national teamToday, 15:57WC 2026: Belgium vs Iran (Watch Dangerous Moments)WC 2026: Belgium vs Iran (Watch Dangerous Moments)Today, 15:52Fabio Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal matchFabio Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal matchToday, 15:45Harry Redknapp Criticizes Tottenham's Transfer PolicyHarry Redknapp Criticizes Tottenham's Transfer PolicyToday, 15:36Tottenham Preparing Offer to Manchester United for Marcus RashfordTottenham Preparing Offer to Manchester United for Marcus RashfordToday, 15:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?