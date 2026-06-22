Lamine Yamal: "Team victory is more important than personal results for me"
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Lamine Yamal stated that he considers team results more important than individual statistics in the tournament. In his view, scoring many goals during the competition may be a good result for a player, but it is not enough if the team does not win the trophy.
"You can score 16 goals during the tournament, but if you lose in the semi-finals and leave the competition, that's not what I want. I want to win," said Lamine Yamal.
The footballer emphasized that his primary goal is to win the tournament rather than focusing on personal statistics.
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