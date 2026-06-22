Lamine Yamal: "Team victory is more important than personal results for me"

Lamine Yamal stated that he considers team results more important than individual statistics in the tournament. In his view, scoring many goals during the competition may be a good result for a player, but it is not enough if the team does not win the trophy.

"You can score 16 goals during the tournament, but if you lose in the semi-finals and leave the competition, that's not what I want. I want to win," said Lamine Yamal.

The footballer emphasized that his primary goal is to win the tournament rather than focusing on personal statistics.