Barcelona Considering Harry Kane to Strengthen Attack

·68·Sport
Barcelona Considering Harry Kane to Strengthen Attack

Barcelona is exploring an unexpected candidate to fill the central striker position left vacant after Robert Lewandowski's departure: England national team captain Harry Kane. According to a sports publication, the club management has already contacted the player's representatives to gauge his interest in moving to the Spanish league. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Currently playing for Bayern Munich, the 32-year-old striker has encountered certain misunderstandings regarding his contract with the Munich club. This situation is seen as a potential transfer opportunity for Barcelona. Although no official bid has been made yet, the Catalans have managed to gather preliminary information from the player's camp.

Contract Duration Dispute

The main issue between Harry Kane and the Bayern Munich management relates to the duration of a new contract. The player's current agreement expires in 2027. Reports suggest that Kane wants to tie his future to Munich until 2030, but the club management is offering only a two-year extension.

According to Goal.com, the probability of this transfer happening is currently rated as low. The player is happy with his life in Munich, but if contract negotiations reach a deadlock, the situation could change drastically. Barcelona is monitoring this process closely.

Hansi Flick's Tactical Requirements

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has implemented a playing style based on high pressing. Therefore, he needs a striker who not only scores goals but also works actively in defense. Harry Kane fully meets these requirements with his versatile skill set.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez remains the number one target on the club's transfer list. The Argentine player has expressed great interest in joining Barcelona and is seen as the candidate best suited to Flick's tactical scheme.

Financially, the Kane transfer will not be easy for the Catalans. The English star earns a salary of 25 million euros per year at Bayern. If the parties cannot reach a mutual agreement, Barcelona is expected to make its decisive move after the World Cup.

BarcelonaHarry KaneBayern MunichTransfersFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Messi Could Break 3 Major Records in Clash With AustriaMessi Could Break 3 Major Records in Clash With AustriaToday, 21:52Super clash in Group J! Reigning champions Argentina face AustriaSuper clash in Group J! Reigning champions Argentina face AustriaToday, 21:43Hamdamov: Playing against Ronaldo was a dream, today it feels like a fantasyHamdamov: Playing against Ronaldo was a dream, today it feels like a fantasyToday, 21:32New striker recommended to Tottenham as Harry Kane replacementNew striker recommended to Tottenham as Harry Kane replacementToday, 21:18Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal: When will Roberto Martinez make a firm decision?Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal: When will Roberto Martinez make a firm decision?Today, 21:16Roberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar ReturnsRoberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar ReturnsToday, 20:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar