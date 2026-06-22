Barcelona Considering Harry Kane to Strengthen Attack

Barcelona is exploring an unexpected candidate to fill the central striker position left vacant after Robert Lewandowski's departure: England national team captain Harry Kane. According to a sports publication, the club management has already contacted the player's representatives to gauge his interest in moving to the Spanish league. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Currently playing for Bayern Munich, the 32-year-old striker has encountered certain misunderstandings regarding his contract with the Munich club. This situation is seen as a potential transfer opportunity for Barcelona. Although no official bid has been made yet, the Catalans have managed to gather preliminary information from the player's camp.

Contract Duration Dispute

The main issue between Harry Kane and the Bayern Munich management relates to the duration of a new contract. The player's current agreement expires in 2027. Reports suggest that Kane wants to tie his future to Munich until 2030, but the club management is offering only a two-year extension.

According to Goal.com, the probability of this transfer happening is currently rated as low. The player is happy with his life in Munich, but if contract negotiations reach a deadlock, the situation could change drastically. Barcelona is monitoring this process closely.

Hansi Flick's Tactical Requirements

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has implemented a playing style based on high pressing. Therefore, he needs a striker who not only scores goals but also works actively in defense. Harry Kane fully meets these requirements with his versatile skill set.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez remains the number one target on the club's transfer list. The Argentine player has expressed great interest in joining Barcelona and is seen as the candidate best suited to Flick's tactical scheme.

Financially, the Kane transfer will not be easy for the Catalans. The English star earns a salary of 25 million euros per year at Bayern. If the parties cannot reach a mutual agreement, Barcelona is expected to make its decisive move after the World Cup.