Messi scored a goal we didn't know he had in the Argentina vs Austria match

·49·Sport
Messi scored a goal we didn't know he had in the Argentina vs Austria match

I have been following Lionel Messi since the early years of his career. In that time, we have seen almost every type of goal he can score. In some situations, you can tell it's Messi just by his movement.

His first and third goals against Algeria were like that. The way he adjusts the ball, finds space for a shot in an instant, and leaves the goalkeeper with no chance is very characteristic of Messi. Although his second goal was scored in a less common way, such instances can also be found in his career.

We saw the familiar Messi in his first goal against Austria as well. Even his failure to convert a penalty is not entirely unexpected for those who have followed him for years. His penalty conversion rate is 72 percent. Considering the average expected goals (xG) for a penalty is 0.79, Messi has recorded a figure below the average in this regard.

I wouldn't be surprised if he scored a header against Jordan. Because throughout his career, Messi has scored such goals in decisive matches.

But the second goal scored against Austria was different. At the start of the attack, he passed to Julian Alvarez. In this move, the usual Messi was visible: quickly assessing the situation, finding his teammate, and turning the attack in a favorable direction.

After Alvarez's shot was blocked, Messi didn't consider the episode over. He ran after the rebound, moved between two opponents, and managed to shoot from a very awkward position. The key here was not a skillful combination, but a fierce desire to score.

We have often seen Messi as a player who controls the pitch, conserves his energy, and joins the action at the right moment. This time, however, he fought for the rebound until the end, like a typical striker.

The second goal against Austria stood out for this reason. It was scored not by the genius on the pitch, but by a footballer desperately hungry for a goal. We have rarely seen this side of Messi. The most interesting part is that he is still fighting for goals to this extent.

ArgentinaAustriaLionel MessiJulian AlvarezAlgeriaWorld Cup
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