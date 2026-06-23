Conceição: "I know the tactics Uzbekistan will use against us"

Today is the exciting day that all Uzbek football fans have been eagerly awaiting. In the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal. Ahead of this crucial match, the opposing team's midfielder Francisco Conceição The Touchline gave an interview to the publication, sharing his thoughts on our representatives' tactics and game strategy.

Uzbekistan's "solid fortress" in the eyes of the opponent

The Portuguese player did not hide the fact that he has studied our national team's strengths well and that today's match will not be easy for them. He particularly emphasized our team's disciplined and compact defensive play:

"I know the strategy the Uzbekistan national team uses in the game. They will try to delay our first goal as much as possible. To do this, they use a very well-organized defensive line consisting of five players. This line is very compact and plays with great understanding," said Francisco Conceição.

It is clear from Conceição's admission that the Portuguese coaching staff has carefully analyzed our team's defensive tactics and prepared seriously against them.

Today — The decisive match!

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan match, which will determine the future of Group K, takes place today, June 23 .

This intense clash kicks off at 22:00Tashkent time. We wish our national team players luck in successfully repelling the attacks of the Portuguese stars on the pitch and gifting our fans an unforgettable historic result! Let's keep supporting them!