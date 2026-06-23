WC 2026: Algeria secure gritty victory over Jordan

·35·Sport
WC 2026: Algeria secure gritty victory over Jordan

The match between Jordan and Algeria in the second round of the WC 2026 group stage ended in a 2-1 victory for the nominal visitors.

The game started successfully for Jordan. Al-Rashdan opened the scoring, and the Jordanians then tried to maintain their lead.

However, in the second half, Algeria increased the tempo and ramped up the pressure. The African side's efforts paid off in the 69th minute when Benbouali scored the equalizer.

In the 82nd minute, Gouiri scored the decisive goal. Thus, Algeria, having conceded first, turned the game around to secure three crucial points.

Although the Jordanian players put up serious resistance throughout the match, they were unable to change the result in the final minutes.

WC 2026. Group G. Matchday 2
June 23. Santa Clara. Levi's Stadium
Jordan — Algeria 1:2
Goals: Ar Rashdan 36 — Benbouali 69, Gouiri 82.

Jordan — Abu Layla, Haddad, Nassib, Alarab, Abudahab, Abu Taha, Ar Rashdan, Ar Rawabdeh, Almardi, Olwan, At Tamari.
Algeria — Zidan, Belgali, Ait-Nouri, Bensebaini, Mahdi, Zirrukiy, Boudaoui, Mazia, Mahrez, Chaibi, Gouiri.

In the third round of the group stage, Algeria will face Austria. Jordan will test their strength against Argentina, one of the main favorites of the World Cup.

The final round matches are of critical importance for both teams in terms of their chances of advancing to the next stage.

AlgeriaJordanArgentinaAustriaSanta Clara
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against UzbekistanCristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against UzbekistanToday, 12:02Erling Haaland: Playing in the World Cup is an amazing feelingErling Haaland: Playing in the World Cup is an amazing feelingToday, 12:00Julian Alvarez Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid: Forward Dreams of BarcelonaJulian Alvarez Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid: Forward Dreams of BarcelonaToday, 11:53WC 2026: Norway vs Senegal 3:2 (Watch goals)WC 2026: Norway vs Senegal 3:2 (Watch goals)Today, 11:20Kilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against IraqKilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against IraqToday, 11:13Eldor Shomurodov: We will play against Portugal without pressure and with confidenceEldor Shomurodov: We will play against Portugal without pressure and with confidenceToday, 11:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan