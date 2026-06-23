WC 2026: Algeria secure gritty victory over Jordan

The match between Jordan and Algeria in the second round of the WC 2026 group stage ended in a 2-1 victory for the nominal visitors.

The game started successfully for Jordan. Al-Rashdan opened the scoring, and the Jordanians then tried to maintain their lead.

However, in the second half, Algeria increased the tempo and ramped up the pressure. The African side's efforts paid off in the 69th minute when Benbouali scored the equalizer.

In the 82nd minute, Gouiri scored the decisive goal. Thus, Algeria, having conceded first, turned the game around to secure three crucial points.

Although the Jordanian players put up serious resistance throughout the match, they were unable to change the result in the final minutes.

WC 2026. Group G. Matchday 2

June 23. Santa Clara. Levi's Stadium

Jordan — Algeria 1:2

Goals: Ar Rashdan 36 — Benbouali 69, Gouiri 82.

Jordan — Abu Layla, Haddad, Nassib, Alarab, Abudahab, Abu Taha, Ar Rashdan, Ar Rawabdeh, Almardi, Olwan, At Tamari.

Algeria — Zidan, Belgali, Ait-Nouri, Bensebaini, Mahdi, Zirrukiy, Boudaoui, Mazia, Mahrez, Chaibi, Gouiri.

In the third round of the group stage, Algeria will face Austria. Jordan will test their strength against Argentina, one of the main favorites of the World Cup.

The final round matches are of critical importance for both teams in terms of their chances of advancing to the next stage.