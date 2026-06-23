Erling Haaland: Playing in the World Cup is an amazing feeling

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland shared his impressions after the match against Senegal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Norwegian national team secured another important victory, defeating Senegal 3-2 in a hard-fought encounter.

Haaland emphasized that he is proud of his teammates and that participating in the World Cup with the national team gives him a special pleasure.

"I am proud of my team and I am enjoying the games. It was another great night. I love playing for the national team," the striker's words were quoted by the FIFA press service.

The Norwegian forward also noted that playing in the World Cup is a unique and unforgettable feeling for every footballer.

"Participating in the World Cup is an amazing feeling," said Haaland.

As a reminder, the star striker also scored twice in the first round of the group stage against Iraq.

Thus, Haaland continues his high scoring rate at the 2026 World Cup, remaining one of Norway's key leaders.

Another serious test awaits the Norway national team in the final round of the group stage. The Scandinavians will face the France national team.

This match is of great importance for the group leadership and the distribution of positions in the play-off stage.