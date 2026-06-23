Arsenal Strengthening Squad: £100 Million Bet on Morgan Rogers

·31·Sport
Arsenal Strengthening Squad: £100 Million Bet on Morgan Rogers

Current Premier League champions Arsenal have set their primary target for the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side plans to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers to further strengthen the attacking line. This transfer is expected to involve a record-breaking sum for the London club. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information shared by The Guardian, the 23-year-old England international has risen to the top of Arsenal's transfer list. Although the player signed a six-year contract with Aston Villa in November, it is said he is positive about the idea of moving to the Emirates Stadium. However, the Birmingham club is not willing to let its leader go easily.

Transfer Value and Competition

Goal.com reports that Morgan Rogers' transfer valuation could reach £100 million. This sum is not deterring the Arsenal management, as Mikel Arteta highly values the player's versatility. Rogers can be equally effective not only on the wings but also in the center of the pitch, which opens up new possibilities in the team's tactical setup.

Currently, the player is representing the England national team at the 2026 World Cup. His successful performances on the international stage, particularly his contribution to the victory over Croatia, have further increased interest in him. Besides Arsenal, Chelsea and several other European giants are monitoring the situation around the player.

Expected Squad Changes

The arrival of Rogers could lead to serious changes in Arsenal's current squad. Reports suggest that the club management is discussing the future of Martin Odegaard, who failed to deliver the expected performances last season. Additionally, it is stated that the Londoners are ready to consider lucrative offers for Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal does not intend to stop with Rogers alone. Club scouts have put several other young talents under observation:

  • Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi;
  • Leicester City young star Jeremy Monga;
  • Promising forwards from other European leagues.
For football fans, such major transfers in the Premier League are always a center of attention. If this deal goes through, Morgan Rogers could become one of the most expensive transfers not only in Arsenal's history but in the history of the entire league. For now, all attention is focused on the conclusion of the World Cup and the start of official negotiations.

ArsenalAston VillaMorgan RogersTransfersPremier League
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