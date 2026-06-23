Harry Kane Chasing Records: Peter Shilton on the England Captain

·31·Sport
Harry Kane Chasing Records: Peter Shilton on the England Captain

England's legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton expects his absolute record for the most appearances for the national team to be broken soon. Currently leading with 125 caps, Shilton is confident that this milestone will be surpassed by team captain Harry Kane. In an interview with Goal.com, the former keeper emphasized that Kane is not only a record-breaker but one of the most complete forwards in the history of English football. According to Goal.com, news reports.

Since making his international debut in 2015, Harry Kane has appeared in 115 matches and scored 81 goals. He has already surpassed Wayne Rooney's mark of 53 goals to become England's all-time leading goalscorer. Now, he faces the task of breaking Peter Shilton's record of 125 appearances. In Shilton's view, Kane is fully deserving of this honor and is a true leader of the team.

Historical Comparison: Greaves, Lineker, and Kane

Peter Shilton compared the modern football star with legendary goalscorers of the past, Jimmy Greaves and Gary Lineker. According to him, each striker had a unique style. While Greaves stood out for his incredible dribbling and ability to score from any situation, Gary Lineker was known for his skill in appearing at the right time inside the penalty area and finishing with composure.

Harry Kane, unlike these two legends, is considered a physically stronger and more versatile forward. Shilton specifically praised Kane's dominance in aerial duels, his shots from outside the penalty area, and his threat during set-pieces. Although he may not be as quick as Gary Lineker, it was noted that his ability to read the game and his technical arsenal are broader.

Currently, the difference between Harry Kane and Peter Shilton is only 10 matches. Shilton, who guarded the national team's goal from 1970 to 1990, is pleased that his record is passing into the hands of a worthy successor. Among experts and fans, debates continue that Kane only lacks a major trophy (European Championship or World Cup) with the national team to be recognized as the greatest English footballer of all time (GOAT).

The name Harry Kane is also very well known to Uzbek football fans. His prolific performances in the Premier League and consistency with the national team place him among the world's strongest center-forwards. If Kane continues his career without injuries, he is expected to set unreachable records not only in appearances but also in goals.

Harry KanePeter ShiltonEnglandFootballRecord
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