Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups Announced

The Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal today, June 23, in the second round of the World Cup 2026 group stage. This historic encounter kicks off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

This match holds special significance for our national team. The "White Wolves" will fight for a worthy result against a Portugal side rich in world football stars.

The predicted starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the match.

World Cup 2026. Group Stage, Round 2

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal predicted lineup:

Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Mendes, Veiga, Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes, Neto, Felix, Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan predicted lineup:

Yusupov, Husanov, Abdullayev, Ashurmatov, Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullayev, Fayzullayev, O'runov, Shomurodov.

The predicted lineup indicates that Portugal is expected to take the field with a strong attacking line led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Uzbekistan, Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Oston O'runov will be the main hopes in attack. In the defensive line, the actions of Abduqodir Husanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, and Abdulla Abdullayev will be of crucial importance.

The "White Wolves" will strive to maintain discipline without the ball, stop the opponent's quick attacks, and capitalize on their opportunities during counter-attacks.

All eyes are on the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match starting today at 22:00.