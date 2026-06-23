Uzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text Commentary

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Uzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text Commentary

The Uzbekistan national team faces Portugal in the group stage of the World Cup. We will cover goals, dangerous chances, substitutions, cards, and other key events via live text commentary starting at 22:00.

Uzbekistan's starting lineup features Abduvohid Nematov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Alisher Abdullayev, Abduqodir Husanov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Bobur Karimov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, and Azizbek Ganiyev.

Portugal starts with Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match can be watched live on the 'Zo‘r TV' channel. All key moments of the game will be regularly updated in text format.

Live text commentary

Pre-match — Referee: Jalal Jayed. Uzbekistan kicks off.

1' — Match started.

2' — Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) attempted a pass to a teammate, but it was intercepted by a defender.

3' — Bruno Fernandes took a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball went over the crossbar.

3' — Portugal plays a short corner.

5' — Nuno Mendes' pass was off target, the attack stops.

6' — GOAL! 1–0. Joao Cancelo worked it brilliantly and passed to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo beat Abduvohid Nematov and scored with a beautiful shot into the bottom right corner.

10' — Bekhruz Karimov (Uzbekistan) committed a foul; Portugal wins a free kick in a dangerous position.

11' — Cancelo reacted well to a rebound and shot, but failed to hit the target.

11' — Bruno Fernandes' free kick was saved by the goalkeeper.

14' — Jalal Jayed blows the whistle. Odiljon Hamrobekov (Uzbekistan) committed a foul during a dangerous play; direct free kick for Portugal.

14' — YELLOW CARD. Odiljon Hamrobekov receives a yellow card for the foul.

17' — GOAL! 2–0. Nuno Mendes (Portugal) took a perfect free kick from the edge of the penalty area — curling the ball into the left post. A stunning goal.

19' — Sherzod Nasrullayev (Uzbekistan) reached a through ball and shot, but Diogo Costa saved it comfortably.

20' — Bekhruz Karimov tackled the opponent, but was furious when the referee whistled for a foul. Free kick for Portugal.

21' — Nuno Mendes' low cross into the penalty area was blocked by a defender.

23' — Bruno Fernandes took a free kick into the penalty area, but the Uzbekistan defense cleared it.

23' — A cooling break has been announced.

28' — Sherzod Nasrullayev (Uzbekistan) delivered a cross, but a defender was alert and cleared the ball to safety.

29' — GOAL! 2–1. Azizjon Ganiyev (Uzbekistan) reacted quickly to a rebound. Ignoring the distance from the goal, he unleashed a powerful shot — the ball flew into the top left corner! A brilliant strike to make it 2:1.

30' — Attention! The referee signaled a VAR review to check for a possible foul leading up to the goal. Uzbekistan players are dissatisfied.

UzbekistanPortugalCristiano RonaldoBruno FernandesJoao Cancelo
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