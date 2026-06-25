Portugal vs Uzbekistan match ranks among the most-watched games of the round
The match between the national teams of Portugal and Uzbekistan, part of the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, has entered the top ten most popular games of the round in terms of attendance.
The encounter, held at NRG Stadium in Houston, was watched live by 68,777 fans. This result placed the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match seventh on the list of the most-attended games of the second round.
The largest audience in the second round was recorded at the match between Norway and Senegal, which was attended by 80,663 fans.
Additionally, 70,649 spectators attended the Argentina vs Austria match, while 70,317 fans watched the Belgium vs Iran game.
Top 10 most-attended matches of the 2026 World Cup second round:
Norway vs Senegal — 80,663
Argentina vs Austria — 70,649
Belgium vs Iran — 70,317
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 70,026
Turkey vs Paraguay — 68,827
Netherlands vs Sweden — 68,777
Portugal vs Uzbekistan — 68,777
Ecuador vs Curaçao — 68,598
Jordan vs Algeria — 68,371
Brazil vs Haiti — 68,324
As a reminder, the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan ended in a 5-0 victory for the Europeans.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Portugal. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão also scored, while another goal was recorded as an own goal by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.
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