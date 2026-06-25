Georgina reveals Ronaldo's secret: "He could play until 50"

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez spoke about how the Portuguese star maintains high motivation and a strong passion for football even at 41.

Georgina says she sometimes reminds Ronaldo that he has already achieved all the major milestones and suggests enjoying life more. However, for the footballer, competing on the pitch remains more than just a job; it is a vital part of his life.

"I often tell Cristiano: 'You already have everything, let's enjoy life a bit more now.'

"And he answers me: 'You are everything to me, but football is my passion,'" said Georgina.

She noted that Ronaldo's love and passion for football have remained virtually unchanged since the day they first met.

"The most amazing thing is that his passion for football is the same now as it was the day I met him. He never takes it easy on himself," she added.

Georgina also answered questions about when Ronaldo will retire, stating that the Portuguese forward is capable of staying on the pitch for many more years.

"People ask him when he will retire. To be honest, he could play until he is 50," Rodriguez said.

For reference, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 41 years old and is competing in the 2026 World Cup with the Portugal national team. He has managed to score 2 goals in the first two matches of the tournament.

Thus, age remains just a number: Ronaldo's main "fuel" continues to be his endless passion for football.