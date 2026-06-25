Georgina reveals Ronaldo's secret: "He could play until 50"

·9·Sport
Georgina reveals Ronaldo's secret: "He could play until 50"

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez spoke about how the Portuguese star maintains high motivation and a strong passion for football even at 41.

Georgina says she sometimes reminds Ronaldo that he has already achieved all the major milestones and suggests enjoying life more. However, for the footballer, competing on the pitch remains more than just a job; it is a vital part of his life.

"I often tell Cristiano: 'You already have everything, let's enjoy life a bit more now.'

"And he answers me: 'You are everything to me, but football is my passion,'" said Georgina.

She noted that Ronaldo's love and passion for football have remained virtually unchanged since the day they first met.

"The most amazing thing is that his passion for football is the same now as it was the day I met him. He never takes it easy on himself," she added.

Georgina also answered questions about when Ronaldo will retire, stating that the Portuguese forward is capable of staying on the pitch for many more years.

"People ask him when he will retire. To be honest, he could play until he is 50," Rodriguez said.

For reference, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 41 years old and is competing in the 2026 World Cup with the Portugal national team. He has managed to score 2 goals in the first two matches of the tournament.

Thus, age remains just a number: Ronaldo's main "fuel" continues to be his endless passion for football.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodríguezPortugal
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mourinho requests two more transfers from Real Madrid managementMourinho requests two more transfers from Real Madrid managementToday, 22:43Jose Mourinho Reveals Why He Was Sacked by Tottenham: The Secret About Son and the FinalJose Mourinho Reveals Why He Was Sacked by Tottenham: The Secret About Son and the FinalToday, 22:38Pedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to BarcelonaPedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to BarcelonaToday, 22:37Play-off Revolution: FIFA Plans to Change Penalty Shootout RulesPlay-off Revolution: FIFA Plans to Change Penalty Shootout RulesToday, 22:37Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovTransfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovToday, 22:37McGregor slams Holloway: "One powerful shot is enough"McGregor slams Holloway: "One powerful shot is enough"Today, 22:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan