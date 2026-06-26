Jose Mourinho reveals the most painful defeat of his career: the one match he wants to replay

·77·Sport
Jose Mourinho reveals the most painful defeat of his career: the one match he wants to replay

Jose Mourinho, one of the most renowned and controversial managers in world football, reflected on the achievements and defeats of his illustrious career. Appearing on the "Beast Mode On" podcast, the Portuguese specialist gave an unexpected and candid answer to a question about which past match he would like to replay. According to him, the biggest regret of his career is the Europa League final lost with Roma. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

During his time leading Italy's Roma, Mourinho managed to reach continental finals twice in a row. In 2022, the team won the trophy by defeating the Netherlands' Feyenoord in the Conference League final. This victory was of historical significance for Mourinho, making him the first manager in the world to win the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

However, a year later, Roma faced Spain's Sevilla in the Europa League final. This match became Mourinho's first major European final defeat. The game was decided in favor of Sevilla in a penalty shootout, but the manager's main grievance was not with the result, but with the officiating.

Conflict involving Anthony Taylor

Mourinho did not hide that he is still dissatisfied with the decisions of English referee Anthony Taylor, who officiated the final. According to Goal.com, the manager emphasized that if he had the chance to replay that match, he would do so on one condition: "Roma — Sevilla final. Just without Anthony Taylor!". Several controversial situations in that match, particularly the penalty decisions, led to sharp criticism from the Portuguese specialist.

During the interview, Mourinho cited Real Madrid as the best dressing room he has ever worked with. Today, he has the privilege of returning to the Madrid giant and working with stars like Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior. Having signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid, the manager aims to lead the club back to victory.

Additionally, Mourinho chose Liverpool's Anfield as the most difficult stadium for an away game. In his view, the atmosphere at this stadium creates immense pressure for any opposing team. Nevertheless, the manager's primary focus is now on achieving new triumphs with Real Madrid.

As a reminder, during his first stint at Real Madrid (2010-2013), Jose Mourinho won the Spanish league title and the Copa del Rey. Now, he is preparing to reach new heights with the Madrid side by utilizing his vast experience.

Jose MourinhoRomaReal MadridEuropa LeagueFootball
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