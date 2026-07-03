Nagelsmann is leaving the German national team

A major change is expected in the German national team. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is leaving his post.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the German Football Association has decided to end its cooperation with the 38-year-old specialist.

Three-hour meeting held in Frankfurt

According to sources, an important meeting took place on July 2 at the headquarters of the German Football Association in Frankfurt.

During the three-hour discussion, Nagelsmann was asked to conclude his tenure with the national team.

7 million euros in compensation may be paid

It was previously reported that if Julian Nagelsmann's contract were terminated prematurely, he could be paid compensation in the amount of 7 million euros.

So far, no official statement has been made regarding the coach's departure or the amount of compensation.

World Cup result was decisive

Julian Nagelsmann had been managing the German national team since September 2023.

However, the Germans failed to achieve the expected results at the 2026 World Cup. Germany missed the opportunity in the round of 32 against Paraguay and exited the tournament early.

Following this failure at the Mundial, the coach's future came under serious scrutiny.

Will a new era begin in Germany?

If Nagelsmann's departure is officially confirmed, the German Football Association will soon begin searching for a new head coach.

The main question now is — which specialist will lead the four-time world champions to a new stage?