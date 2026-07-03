Nagelsmann is leaving the German national team

·2·Sport
Nagelsmann is leaving the German national team

A major change is expected in the German national team. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann is leaving his post.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the German Football Association has decided to end its cooperation with the 38-year-old specialist.

Three-hour meeting held in Frankfurt

According to sources, an important meeting took place on July 2 at the headquarters of the German Football Association in Frankfurt.

During the three-hour discussion, Nagelsmann was asked to conclude his tenure with the national team.

7 million euros in compensation may be paid

It was previously reported that if Julian Nagelsmann's contract were terminated prematurely, he could be paid compensation in the amount of 7 million euros.

So far, no official statement has been made regarding the coach's departure or the amount of compensation.

World Cup result was decisive

Julian Nagelsmann had been managing the German national team since September 2023.

However, the Germans failed to achieve the expected results at the 2026 World Cup. Germany missed the opportunity in the round of 32 against Paraguay and exited the tournament early.

Following this failure at the Mundial, the coach's future came under serious scrutiny.

Will a new era begin in Germany?

If Nagelsmann's departure is officially confirmed, the German Football Association will soon begin searching for a new head coach.

The main question now is — which specialist will lead the four-time world champions to a new stage?

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

13 participants for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 confirmed13 participants for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 confirmedToday, 11:03Martines reveals the secret to victory against CroatiaMartines reveals the secret to victory against CroatiaToday, 10:30Ronaldo makes important statement about his futureRonaldo makes important statement about his futureToday, 10:28Spain vs Portugal Super-Clash Awaits at WC 2026Spain vs Portugal Super-Clash Awaits at WC 2026Today, 10:25Major Changes in the Super League: Who Left, Who Joined?Major Changes in the Super League: Who Left, Who Joined?Today, 10:22Embolo and Ndoy lead Switzerland to the Round of 16Embolo and Ndoy lead Switzerland to the Round of 16Today, 10:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan