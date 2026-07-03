«Uzgidromet» warns of mudflow risks in 9 regions of the republic

·0·Society
«Uzgidromet» warns of mudflow risks in 9 regions of the republic

«Uzgidromet» has issued an urgent warning regarding the rains expected from July 4 to 6.

It was reported that mudflows and floods may occur in the foothills and mountainous areas of the republic. In some areas, the accumulation of rainwater may also lead to flooding.

Kashkadarya region

Mudflow risks may be observed in the following districts:

  • Yakkabog‘;

  • Dehqonobod;

  • Chiroqchi;

  • Kitob;

  • Shahrisabz;

  • Qamashi;

  • G‘uzor.

Surxondaryo region

The warning applies to the following areas:

  • Sariosiyo;

  • Uzun;

  • Oltinsoy;

  • Denov;

  • Boysun;

  • Sherobod;

  • Sho‘rchi;

  • Qumqo‘rg‘on;

  • Muzrobot.

Samarkand region

Areas with potential risk:

  • Urgut;

  • Samarkand;

  • Bulung‘ur;

  • Nurobod;

  • Qo‘shrabot;

  • Kattaqo‘rg‘on;

  • Payariq;

  • Jomboy;

  • Ishtixon.

Navoi region

  • Xatirchi;

  • Navbahor;

  • Nurota;

  • Konimex;

  • Karmana.

Jizzakh region

  • Zomin;

  • Baxmal;

  • G‘allaorol;

  • Sharof Rashidov;

  • Forish;

  • Yangiobod.

Tashkent region

The risk of mudflows and flooding persists in the following districts and cities:

  • Ohangaron;

  • Bo‘stonliq;

  • Parkent;

  • Piskent;

  • O‘rtachirchiq;

  • Yuqorichirchiq;

  • Angren city;

  • Olmaliq city.

Namangan region

  • Pop;

  • Kosonsoy;

  • Chortoq;

  • Chust;

  • Namangan;

  • Yangiqo‘rg‘on.

Fergana region

  • So‘x;

  • Shohimardon;

  • Fergana;

  • Beshariq.

Andijan region

  • Andijan;

  • Asaka;

  • Jalaquduq;

  • Qo‘rg‘ontepa;

  • Paxtaobod;

  • Izboskan;

  • Xo‘jaobod;

  • Marhamat;

  • Khanabad city.

Citizens urged to be cautious

«Uzgidromet» urged residents living in foothills and mountainous areas, vacationers, and drivers traveling in these directions to take precautionary measures.

It is recommended to avoid mudflow paths, rivers, and streams during heavy rain, and to move cautiously on mountain roads considering the situation.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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