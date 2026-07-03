SpaceX Nearing Completion of Massive Gigabay Factory in Florida

·0·Technology
SpaceX Nearing Completion of Massive Gigabay Factory in Florida

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to revolutionize the space industry. The massive production complex called Gigabay, rising at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, has reached its maximum height. This building is expected to open a new page in the history of global astronautics, not only due to its size but also its strategic importance. According to Ixbt.com, reports the news.

Aerial photographs released by @_MaxQ_ from NASASpaceflight clearly demonstrate the scale of the new complex. The Gigabay factory is one of the largest structures in the world, designed to assemble nearly a thousand Starship spacecraft per year. This is part of SpaceX's ambitious plans to colonize Mars and popularize reusable rocket systems.

The New Face of the Space Coast

The photos show the Gigabay building alongside the historic Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). The proximity of these two buildings is symbolic: where the Apollo missions of the past were prepared, the most powerful rockets of the future will now be assembled. According to ixbt.com, the construction of the new launch tower for Starship at pad LC-39A has also entered its final stage.

The installation of the United States flag at the top of the launch tower indicates that the main construction work is complete. Meanwhile, infrastructure expansion is rapidly progressing in the Roberts Road area. Here, SpaceX aims to increase its production capacity and optimize its logistics system.

Tests and Future Plans

SpaceX has so far conducted five successful test flights of the Starship system (the Super Heavy booster and the ship). While the exact number of rockets to be assembled in 2025 remains unknown, the process will accelerate sharply once Gigabay becomes operational. The company recently announced the successful 60-second static fire test of the Raptor engines on Ship 40.

These projects ensure not only the technological but also the economic dominance of SpaceX. Mass-producing rockets on a conveyor belt will significantly reduce the cost of space flights. This could create new opportunities for developing nations, such as Uzbekistan, to launch satellites into space and utilize global internet networks in the future.

In conclusion, the "Space Coast" in Florida is completely transforming. The Gigabay factory and new launch pads serve as one of the largest material steps toward humanity becoming a multi-planetary species.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskGigabaySpace
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