Imron sparks fan interest with new song (video)

·50·Culture
Imron sparks fan interest with new song (video)

Singer Imron has teased his fans with an upcoming premiere by posting a short video of his new musical project on his social media page.

The artist captioned the video, "If you hear it once, you might keep saying 'Ana bo‘lmasa!' The premiere is very soon!" Based on this caption, the new song is expected to be titled "Ana bo‘lmasa".

The short clip also showcases some behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot. Fans quickly noticed the appearance of renowned actress Durdona Qurbonova. Her presence in the video was warmly received on social media.

While the exact premiere date for the song and music video has not yet been officially announced, the teaser has already generated significant excitement among fans.

In the comments, many users expressed their eager anticipation for the new release. Some shared their delight at seeing Durdona Qurbonova in the clip, expressing confidence that the creative collaboration between Imron and the actress will be a success.

ImronDurdona QurbonovaAna bo‘lmasa
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