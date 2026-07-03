Civil Servants Witness Consequences of Corruption in Colony

Photo: Anti-Corruption Agency

The Anti-Corruption Agency, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, continues to organize preventive visits to penal institutions for civil servants.

The latest visit took place at Penal Colony No. 14 in the city of Olmaliq. Its primary goal was to provide officials with a firsthand look at the legal, social, and human consequences of corruption.

Representatives of Three Ministries Participated

The preventive event was attended by leaders and responsible staff from the following ministries:

Ministry of Preschool and School Education;

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations;

Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment.

Participants were introduced to the conditions of the colony, the areas where prisoners are held, and the facility's infrastructure.

Open Dialogue with Prisoners

During the visit, civil servants engaged in face-to-face communication with the prisoners.

In these conversations, views were shared on how being deprived of liberty due to corruption crimes affects not only an individual's personal life but also their family, reputation, and the future of their children.

The Punishment for Corruption is More Than Just Prison

The Agency emphasized that such meetings are aimed at giving civil servants a clear understanding of the inevitable consequences of corrupt offenses.

As a result of corruption, a person may:

face criminal liability;

be deprived of their liberty;

be separated from their family and loved ones;

lose their reputation in society;

negatively impact the future of their children.

Main Goal — Prevention

During the event, civil servants were reminded of the necessity to perform their official duties based on the principles of honesty, responsibility, and the rule of law.

According to the Anti-Corruption Agency, preventing corruption is far more important than mitigating its consequences after an offense has been committed.

For this reason, such preventive visits are planned to continue regularly with the participation of leaders and employees of state administration bodies.