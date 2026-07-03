Ali Otajonov speaks about wedding fees and wealth (video)

·64·Culture
Ali Otajonov speaks about wedding fees and wealth (video)

Renowned singer Ali Otajonov appeared as a guest on the "Navo mehmonda" project, where he shared his candid thoughts on his wedding fees, wealth, and fame.

During the interview, the host asked the singer:

— "What is your fee for a single performance at a wedding in Samarkand?"

To this, Ali Otajonov replied:

— "If we are already in that region, it is 500 dollars. If we travel from Tashkent, the price will be different."

Following this, the singer shared his life philosophy regarding wealth and fame.

— "I have never been interested in wealth. Since my youth, I have had everything I needed; I didn't grow up lacking anything. Perhaps that is why I never aimed to become a famous star or a millionaire. Because money sometimes changes a person. In my opinion, the most beautiful side of life is when something is missing. It is precisely that which motivates a person to strive forward," the artist said.

These remarks by the singer sparked heated discussions on social media. While some users supported his outlook on life, others noted in the comments that it is not wealth itself, but how it is used, that is important.

Ali OtajonovNavo mehmondaSamarkandTashkent
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