Body of Uzbek youth who fell into river in Turkey found

The body of an Uzbek citizen who went missing in a river in Turkey's Muğla province has been found following search operations. Local law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

According to the Cumhuriyet publication, a 21-year-old Uzbek youth had gone to a river in the Seydikemer district of Muğla for a swim. When a significant amount of time passed and he did not return home, his family became concerned.

The youth's father began searching for him independently and went to the riverbank. Upon finding his son's clothes left there, he immediately contacted the 112 emergency services center.

Following the report, gendarmerie, medical personnel, emergency services, marine police, and search and rescue teams were deployed to the scene. Qualified divers were also mobilized to conduct underwater search operations.

As a result of the search efforts, the body of the Uzbek youth was recovered from the bottom of the river. After preliminary investigations by law enforcement agencies, the deceased's body was sent to the morgue for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, an official investigation continues to clarify all circumstances surrounding this tragedy.