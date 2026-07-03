Weather to change sharply over the weekend: where will it rain?

·42·Uzbekistan
Weather to change sharply over the weekend: where will it rain?

Weather conditions in Uzbekistan will change slightly over the weekend. According to synopticians, short-term rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas on Saturday. Precipitation will stop by Sunday, and temperatures will rise again.

According to "Uzgidromet," on Friday, July 3, there is a possibility of short-term rain and thunderstorms in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Khorezm region, and in some areas of the Tashkent region during the evening hours. Daytime temperatures will reach 30–33 degrees, and 35–37 degrees in southern and desert areas.

On Saturday, July 4, short-term rain and lightning are expected in some parts of the Fergana Valley, Tashkent, Jizzakh, and Syrdarya regions. Temperatures will remain around Friday's levels.

On Sunday, July 5, no precipitation is expected across the republic. The weather is forecast to get even hotter, with daytime temperatures rising to 34–37 degrees, and up to 39 degrees in southern regions.

Wind speeds will be 7–12 meters per second. On July 3, wind may increase to 15–20 meters per second in some desert areas, with dust storms possible in some locations.

Additionally, on July 3–4, the risk of intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods remains in foothill and mountainous areas.

In Tashkent city, short-term rain and thunderstorms may occur on Friday evening and Saturday morning. No precipitation is expected in the capital on Sunday, with daytime temperatures rising to 34–36 degrees.

According to initial forecasts from synopticians, hot weather will intensify again across the republic starting July 6. By the end of the first ten days of the month, daytime temperatures may reach 37–40 degrees in most areas and 41–43 degrees in the south.

UzgidrometUzbekistanKarakalpakstanTashkent
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