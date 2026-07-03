Revolution in China's Education System: AI Made Mandatory at All Levels

The Chinese government has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at fundamentally reforming the national education system. According to the plan, the study of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will be mandatory in educational institutions at all levels. This five-year plan, approved by the State Council of the People's Republic of China, is regarded as a significant step toward ensuring the country's technological independence. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new program is directly based on President Xi Jinping's calls to accelerate the training of specialists in the field of advanced technologies. As economic growth rates slow and technological competition with the US intensifies, Beijing views AI as the primary driver of future development. The goal is to increase digital literacy among pupils and students and to develop skills for the practical use of modern intelligent systems.

Strategic Goals and Technological Sovereignty

According to the State Council document, regional administrations have been tasked with strictly implementing this policy locally. This initiative is part of Beijing's strategy to achieve global leadership in critical sectors. Amid export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and computing systems imposed by Western nations, China is forced to create its own national technological base.

Through this reform, the Chinese government aims to solve two important tasks simultaneously: the rapid implementation of AI technologies to increase labor productivity in the economy, and the mitigation of the negative impact of automation on the labor market. This issue is particularly sensitive as youth unemployment remains high in the country.

Labor Market and Social Protection

The Chinese Ministry of Education had previously recommended that higher education institutions expand programs in the field of AI. This is seen as a key factor in increasing the competitiveness of graduates in the labor market. At the same time, Beijing is striving to maintain a balance between automation and employment.

Recent court rulings also confirm this. Chinese courts have found it illegal in several cases to dismiss employees solely for the purpose of replacing them with AI systems. This demonstrates the government's intention to pursue technological progress without compromising social stability.

In conclusion, China aims to ensure long-term technological superiority by integrating AI into the education system. This approach allows not only for increased economic efficiency but also for preparing future generations for the new digital reality.