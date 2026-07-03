Lionel Scaloni responds to claims of Argentina's over-reliance on Messi

·35·Sport
Lionel Scaloni responds to claims of Argentina's over-reliance on Messi

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni answered journalists' questions ahead of the Round of 16 clash against Cape Verde. The specialist rejected criticism regarding the team's lack of attacking variety and an excessive reliance on the factor of captain Lionel Messi. The match, hosted in Miami, is expected to be an interesting clash between the tournament's surprise package and the defending champions. This is reported by Goal.com news says.

In the group stage, the Argentina national team showed a 100% result, topping Group J. Having secured a 3:1 victory over Jordan in the final round, the "albiceleste" advanced to the playoffs with confidence. However, many experts are pointing out that Lionel Messi's share of the team's goals is very high. The 37-year-old forward managed to score 6 times in the group stage alone.

Goal-scoring responsibility and team play

According to Goal.com, Lionel Scaloni emphasized that he is not worried about the team captain's prolificacy. In the coach's opinion, regardless of who scores the goal, the overall victory of the team comes first. "We are in good shape and excited like everyone else. We face a respectable opponent who is playing very well. There is no room for error in the playoffs — the losing team goes home," the coach noted.

Addressing the talk surrounding Messi, Scaloni said: "Lionel Messi is used to playing in any conditions. Our other players also had opportunities, but Leo was the one who took advantage of them. I want the goals to be distributed across the team, but as long as the team is winning, it is not a problem." This statement indicates that internal calm prevails in the Argentina camp.

Cape Verde: An unexpected and dangerous opponent

Cape Verde, Argentina's next opponent, has become a true discovery of this tournament. In the group stage, they surprised strong teams like Spain and Saudi Arabia, remaining undefeated. Scaloni understands well that breaking through the opponent's defensive wall will not be easy.

"Cape Verde is a team that has not yet known defeat. They even deserved to win against Saudi Arabia. They close the central lanes very well in defense and are extremely dangerous on the counter-attack. They have technically strong players in their squad. We evaluate them fairly and respect them," the coach added.

It is natural that this match will also evoke great interest among football fans in Uzbekistan. After all, every match featuring Lionel Messi is one of the most watched sporting events globally, including in our region. The Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Cape Verde will take place on Friday in the humid climate of Miami.

ArgentinaLionel MessiLionel ScaloniWorld CupFootball
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