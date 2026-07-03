Man Strangles Wife to Death Following Dowry and Weight Disputes

In the Indian state of Karnataka, a dowry dispute and domestic violence have ended in tragedy. Local media reports that a man strangled his 29-year-old wife to death following demands for a dowry and regular insults regarding her appearance.

It is noted that the deceased, Priyanka Kamalakar, married Basavaraj Vaddar in 2024. Although the couple's married life was initially peaceful, their relationship deteriorated over time.

According to investigation data, Basavaraj and his relatives had been demanding that Priyanka bring additional money and gold jewelry from her parents. Because these demands were not met, the woman was subjected to regular psychological and physical pressure.

Furthermore, the suspect frequently belittled his wife because of her weight, insulting her by saying she was overweight and unable to conceive children. According to sources, this situation led to constant disagreements and quarrels between the spouses.

It was reported that on the evening of June 29 of this year, another domestic dispute occurred at their home in Xanasi village. According to preliminary investigation data, Basavaraj strangled his wife during the fight. It is also suggested that he may have attempted to hide the evidence of the crime.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article for intentional homicide. Police have detained Basavaraj Vaddar and three of his relatives — Renavva, Subhash, and Siddaramesh.

Law enforcement agencies are currently continuing the investigation into the incident.