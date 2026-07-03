Real Madrid officially puts an end to Enzo Fernandez transfer rumors

Spain's Real Madrid has reacted sharply and unexpectedly to the transfer rumors surrounding Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. In recent days, comments from the Argentine world champion's agent fueled speculation about the player leaving Stamford Bridge, but the Madrid giants have officially announced that no negotiations are taking place. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In a statement published on its official website, the club emphasized that there is no interest in Enzo Fernandez and that no actions, direct or indirect, have been taken regarding a transfer. Real Madrid's management, which usually responds to transfer rumors with silence, found it necessary to clarify the situation this time.

The club's official position

The Real Madrid statement reads: "Regarding the reports circulating in recent days about Enzo Fernandez moving to our club, we wish to inform that Real Madrid has made no attempt to purchase this player and has no such intention. We highly value Enzo Fernandez's skill, but based on our relationship with Chelsea and the principles of institutional loyalty, we felt it necessary to deny such inaccurate information."

This statement was issued not only to end confusion among fans but also to maintain mutual respect between the two major clubs. The Madrid side expressed regret that such baseless reports could harm both parties.

Midfield competition and new transfers

A significant factor behind Real Madrid's denial may be that the team's midfield is already saturated. According to reports, the club recently signed Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a free agent, further enhancing its creative potential.

Competition in the center of the team is currently extremely fierce. Due to the arrival of Bernardo Silva and the presence of existing stars, the futures of French talents like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are being questioned. There are reports of interest in them from Manchester United.

In conclusion, Real Madrid has clearly defined its transfer strategy, and Enzo Fernandez is not currently part of the team's plans. The Argentine footballer will have to continue consolidating his place in the Premier League or consider other options.