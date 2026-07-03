SpaceX Starship Ship 40 in Ideal Condition After Test: Flight Frequency to Surge

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to accelerate work on its most powerful spacecraft — Starship. Following the latest static fire tests, the Starship Ship 40 prototype impressed specialists and observers with its appearance. This test was a crucial stage in preparing for Flight Test 13, proving the ship's resilience to extreme loads. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Photos taken by Colin from NASASpaceflight at the Starbase site show the Ship 40 hull looking almost new. Most importantly, the hexagonal heat shield tiles that protect the ship from overheating during atmospheric reentry remained fully intact. In previous prototypes, such tests often resulted in tile loss or damage to parts of the hull.

Technical Capabilities and Raptor 3 Engines

According to ixbt.com, during this test on the Massey's stand, six of the ship's engines operated at full power simultaneously for 60 seconds. This process allowed for the verification of engine stability and the strength of the thermal protection. Ship 40 is the second representative of the Starship V3 generation, equipped with improved Raptor 3 engines.

The new generation of engines is not only more powerful but also more compact. Their design is free of complex external piping and sensors, which increases system reliability. The success of the Starship project depends precisely on the repeatable and error-free operation of these engines.

Major Changes in the Flight Schedule

According to SpaceX plans, the 13th test flight of the Starship system is expected to take place in mid-July of this year. This flight is also planned to be in a suborbital trajectory. However, starting in August, the company aims to sharply increase flight frequency: Starship will now head to space at least once a month.

Industry experts note that Flight 14 could be a turning point in the project's history. It is at this stage that the ship is expected to perform its first full orbital flight. If all plans are successfully implemented, Starship will become the primary transport vehicle for lunar colonization and expeditions to Mars in the near future.

These updates are also significant for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as SpaceX technologies are expected to reduce the cost of delivering cargo to space several times over. This will expand opportunities for smaller nations and private companies to participate in space programs in the future.