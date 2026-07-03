Strong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the coasts of eastern Indonesia on Friday. This was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to preliminary data, there have been no official reports of casualties or significant destruction resulting from the natural disaster.

The tremor was recorded at 11:31 local time (02:31 GMT). The epicenter was located approximately 58 kilometers west of the city of Tobelo in the North Maluku province, at a depth of 120 kilometers.

Umar Abbos, a resident of Ternate, located about 114 kilometers from the epicenter, recalled the moment of the natural disaster, stating that he experienced intense fear.

"I was sitting in a roadside coffee shop drinking coffee. Suddenly, my chair began to shake. I still haven't recovered mentally from previous earthquakes, so for a moment, I panicked," he told the AFP agency.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) announced that there is no risk of a tsunami following this earthquake. Consequently, no additional evacuation measures have been announced for the population.

For reference, Indonesia and its neighboring countries are located in the Pacific Ocean's famous "Ring of Fire" region. This geological zone extends from Japan through Southeast Asia to the Pacific basin and is considered one of the most seismically active areas in the world due to the activity of tectonic plates in the Earth's crust and the abundance of volcanoes. As a result, strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently in these areas.