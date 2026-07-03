Tottenham waive Joao Palhinha transfer: Portuguese star returns to Bayern

·2·Sport
Tottenham waive Joao Palhinha transfer: Portuguese star returns to Bayern

London's Tottenham club has revised its plans to strengthen the midfield. The club management decided not to fully exercise the purchase option for Joao Palhinha, who spent last season with the team on loan. This decision leaves the Portuguese footballer's future in question once again. Goal.com reports this.

According to Sky Sport, the "Spurs" have officially announced that they will not activate the buy clause specified in the loan agreement. As a result, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder will be forced to return to the Munich-based Bayern club during the summer transfer window. The Londoners deemed it necessary to focus on other transfer targets through this decision.

It is said that Tottenham's abrupt decision was caused by the massive investments made into the team's midfield. Specifically, the club spent approximately 117 million euros for Sandro Tonali and 98 million euros for the transfer of Mateus Fernandes . After such significant expenditures, keeping Palhinha in the squad was not found to be financially or tactically expedient.

Uncertain future at Bayern

Although Joao Palhinha's current contract with Bayern runs until 2028, his future in Munich is not guaranteed. The German giant is ready to sell the experienced footballer in order to rejuvenate the squad and optimize the wage bill. The Munich side indicated they would not oppose parting with the Portuguese player if a suitable offer arrives.

Currently, there are reports that the player's former club, Lisbon's Sporting CP , is showing interest in him. However, the high price set by Bayern is complicating transfer negotiations. The Portuguese club is not yet financially ready to pay the amount demanded by the Germans.

Joao Palhinha is known for his physical strength and ball-winning skills. During his time in the Premier League, he was recognized as one of the best defensive midfielders. Nevertheless, Tottenham's new strategy involves relying on younger and more creative players.

A number of Europe's leading clubs are closely monitoring the situation surrounding the player. Before the start of pre-season training, Palhinha must either find a new team or prove his worth within the Bayern camp. So far, no definitive decision has been reached regarding his next destination.

TottenhamBayernJoao PalhinhaTransferFootball
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