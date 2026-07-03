“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attack

·2·World
“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attack

As a result of Russia's latest missile attack on Kyiv, the famous “Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in the capital was completely destroyed. This was announced by the restaurant's administration.

It is reported that the restaurant was located on Harmatnaya Street in Kyiv; as a result of the attack, the building suffered serious damage and was almost reduced to ashes. Fortunately, there were no employees inside the restaurant at the time of the air strike. Therefore, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The restaurant administration appealed to customers, stating that the establishment will temporarily continue its operations through its branch located at 1 Harmatnaya Street, Kyiv.

It should be noted that this is not the first tragic event involving Uzbek cuisine in Ukraine. In 2022, 36-year-old Uzbek citizen Sardor Hakimov, who had been distributing plov to the local population in the city of Chuguyev, Ukraine, was killed as a result of a Russian missile strike. He became a victim while in a basement preparing plov for people during the attack.

Sardor Hakimov had lived in the city of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk region since 2000. Later, in 2014, he moved to the city of Chuguyev, where he established a kitchen preparing Uzbek national dishes and a spice shop. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, he sent his family to Uzbekistan, but remained in Chuguyev to continue distributing hot meals and providing assistance to the local population.

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