Gentra car crashes into tree in Tashkent

A road traffic accident involving a Gentra car occurred on Bunyodkor Avenue in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent.

According to preliminary reports, another vehicle suddenly appeared in front of the driver while they were moving. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver sharply turned the steering wheel to the right. However, the car went out of control and crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

As a result of the incident, the car sustained technical damage, but the driver and other citizens were not injured. Responsible services arrived at the scene and investigated the situation.

Currently, an investigation into this road traffic accident is being conducted. The exact causes and all details of the incident are being studied.