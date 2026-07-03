Madonna returns to the music scene with a new album after 20 years

·33·Culture
Madonna returns to the music scene with a new album after 20 years

Pop music legend Madonna has delighted her fans with long-awaited news. "Confessions II," considered the logical successor to the globally acclaimed "Confessions on a Dance Floor" album released 20 years ago, has been officially presented.

The new album is the singer's 15th studio album, featuring 16 songs. Within the project, Madonna collaborated with several famous artists. Specifically, the album includes tracks featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Martin Garrix, Stromae, and the singer's daughter, Lola Leon.

Music critics have also warmly received the new release. The Guardian described it as one of Madonna's most successful albums of the last twenty years, while The Independent recognized "Confessions II" as a brilliant example of modern pop and dance music.

At 67, Madonna has once again demonstrated that she has maintained her unique style, powerful stage energy, and creative potential.

Madonna is singing with a microphone on stage in a red and black outfit.
MadonnaConfessions IISabrina CarpenterStromae
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