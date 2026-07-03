A 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a Crocodile

·53·World
A 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a Crocodile

An unusual tradition that has continued for 230 years was once again held in the city of San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico. As part of the ceremony, Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa was betrothed to a "little princess" — a female caiman. This was reported by the Jornada publication.

According to local legends, this ceremony symbolizes the harmony between nature and humans. It is also believed that the mayor's symbolic marriage to the crocodile brings luck, abundance, and a prosperous season to the fishermen. Therefore, this custom is celebrated solemnly every year.

Before the ceremony, the crocodile underwent a special religious ritual and was dressed in a pure white wedding gown. To ensure safety, its jaws were temporarily tied. Subsequently, the crocodile was paraded through the streets to the sounds of festive music, and a symbolic wedding ceremony was held with the city mayor.

Hundreds of local residents and tourists attended the event. With colorful national costumes, dances, and a folk festive atmosphere, the ceremony once again drew public attention as one of Mexico's most interesting and unique traditions.

MexicoSan Pedro de UamelulaVictor Hugo SosaJornada
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Farewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginFarewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginToday, 16:30Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredBody lying on Everest for 30 years is being recoveredToday, 16:111000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from UzbekistanToday, 15:50Customers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceCustomers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceToday, 15:41“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attack“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attackToday, 15:38Strong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits IndonesiaStrong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits IndonesiaToday, 15:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12