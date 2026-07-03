A 230-Year Tradition: Mexican Mayor Marries a Crocodile

An unusual tradition that has continued for 230 years was once again held in the city of San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico. As part of the ceremony, Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa was betrothed to a "little princess" — a female caiman. This was reported by the Jornada publication.

According to local legends, this ceremony symbolizes the harmony between nature and humans. It is also believed that the mayor's symbolic marriage to the crocodile brings luck, abundance, and a prosperous season to the fishermen. Therefore, this custom is celebrated solemnly every year.

Before the ceremony, the crocodile underwent a special religious ritual and was dressed in a pure white wedding gown. To ensure safety, its jaws were temporarily tied. Subsequently, the crocodile was paraded through the streets to the sounds of festive music, and a symbolic wedding ceremony was held with the city mayor.

Hundreds of local residents and tourists attended the event. With colorful national costumes, dances, and a folk festive atmosphere, the ceremony once again drew public attention as one of Mexico's most interesting and unique traditions.