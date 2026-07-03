Scaloni warns about Cape Verde: "Mistakes will not be forgiven"

·1·Sport
Scaloni warns about Cape Verde: "Mistakes will not be forgiven"

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed caution ahead of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match against Cape Verde.

The specialist emphasized that any mistake in the playoff stage could lead to the team's exit from the tournament, describing the opponent as a worthy and dangerous side.

"There is less and less room for error"

According to Scaloni, the Argentine players fully understand the significance of the match.

"A worthy opponent awaits us. There is less and less room for error. A defeat could cause us to leave the tournament. We understand this well," the coach said.

At the same time, he stated that he is satisfied with the team's current condition.

"We are in good shape right now and are fully prepared for the game."

Cape Verde remains undefeated

The Argentina head coach drew particular attention to the fact that Cape Verde has not yet suffered a defeat in the competition.

"Cape Verde is a team that has not yet been defeated. They deserved the victory in the match against Saudi Arabia," Scaloni said.

In his opinion, Cape Verde faced more difficulties in the matches against Spain and Uruguay, but still put up worthy resistance.

"The opponent is quite good"

Scaloni announced that the coaching staff is deeply analyzing Cape Verde's games.

"It was a bit harder for them in the matches against Spain and Uruguay. We are analyzing them. I can say that the opponent is quite good," La Nacion quoted Scaloni.

Although Argentina is seen as the favorite, Scaloni is urging his players not to underestimate the opponent and to maintain focus in every situation. Now, while one team will advance to the quarterfinals, the World Cup will end for the other.

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