South Korean tech giant Samsung continues to work on its future flagships. According to recent reports, the company plans to make a revolutionary change in the compact smartphone segment. Specifically, the Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to be equipped with a battery on par with the much larger Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to well-known insider Schrodinger (Phone Futurist), the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will feature a 5000 mAh battery. This capacity has typically been reserved for the largest and most expensive flagships. It is estimated that the device will have approximately a 6.4-inch screen, becoming almost a full copy of the Ultra version in terms of technical capabilities, but presented in a more compact form.

A cautious approach to new technologies

While many Chinese brands are switching to silicon-carbon batteries, Samsung remains cautious. The company wants to ensure the long-term durability, safety, and mass production stability of the new battery types. Therefore, the Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to use a further improved and chemically optimized version of traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Economic factors are also significantly influencing Samsung's decision. According to Phone Futurist, the company currently spends 12–15 million dollars on batteries for every million Galaxy S Ultra smartphones. If they switch to silicon-carbon elements, these costs could rise to 22–28 million dollars per million devices. Given that flagships sell in the millions, this would be an enormous financial burden for the company.

Camera and other updates

In addition to the battery, long-awaited changes are expected in the selfie cameras of Samsung's flagships. For the first time in five years, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models will be equipped with updated 16 megapixel front cameras. This will allow users to capture clearer and higher-quality images.

It is worth noting that the insider who shared this information previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Galaxy S26 Plus and the four-sided curved screen design of the iPhone 20 expected in 2027. Therefore, the forecasts regarding the Galaxy S27 Pro are considered to be close to reality.

Samsung smartphones traditionally have high demand in the Uzbekistan market. If the company can truly deliver a 5000 mAh battery in a compact body, this model could have a strong competitive advantage over the Apple iPhone Pro series. For now, users will have to enjoy the maximum capabilities of traditional lithium-ion technologies.