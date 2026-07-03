Fire breaks out at transformer in Mirobod, power cut

Today, July 3, a fire occurred at a transformer station located in the Mirobod district of Tashkent. This was reported by the district administration.

According to reports, the incident took place at transformer station No. 23-23, located at 198 Banakotiy Street in the Mirobod district. Preliminary data suggests the fire was caused by a short circuit in a high-voltage cable.

As a result of the incident, a transformer with a capacity of 400/6 kV was damaged. Currently, specialists from the district's electrical networks enterprise are carrying out emergency restoration work.

Officials are taking the necessary measures to install a new transformer to replace the damaged one, restart the electrical network, and fully restore the supply of electricity to consumers.

According to the district administration, the electricity supply is planned to be fully restored by this evening.