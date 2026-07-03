Former South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following Threats

·63·Sport
Former South Korea Head Coach Flies to US Following Threats

Former head coach of the South Korean national team, Hong Myung-bo, departed for the US two days after returning from the World Cup.

According to sources, the specialist's decision was driven by intense pressure from fans, harassment, and death threats circulating online.

Tensions Escalate at the Airport

When the South Korean national team returned from the World Cup on June 30, approximately 200 fans gathered at Incheon Airport.

Despite the team arriving around 3–4 AM, protesters remained waiting at the airport.

According to KBS television, loud protests began in the arrivals hall even before Hong Myung-bo appeared.

In videos shared online, fans can be heard beating drums and shouting:

"Hong Myung-bo, leave!"

The booing and shouting intensified as the coach and players entered the hall.

Over 100 Police Officers Deployed

Security measures were tightened at the airport due to the risk of unrest.

The government deployed more than 100 police officers to control the situation. This decision was reportedly made after messages threatening to kill Hong Myung-bo appeared on the internet.

Coach Appears with Face Covered

MBC television reported that Hong Myung-bo was seen at Incheon Airport while flying to the US.

He moved while wearing a cap and covering his face with a mask.

Responding briefly to journalists' questions, he said:

"I have things to say,"

However, the coach refused to provide a detailed explanation for now, stating he would comment later.

According to sources, he flew to Los Angeles.

President Also Criticizes Team's Performance

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung openly criticized the national team's unsuccessful participation in the World Cup.

He instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the reasons for the failure.

Subsequently, the ministry announced that an investigation into the activities of the Korea Football Association had been launched.

Hong Myung-bo Had Resigned

The 57-year-old Hong Myung-bo announced his resignation as head coach of the South Korean national team on June 28.

He had managed the national team during:

  • 2013–2014;

  • since 2024

The specialist's contract was supposed to be valid until 2027.

In the 2026 World Cup held in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the South Korean national team failed to advance past the group stage. The result at the Mundial caused great dissatisfaction and widespread debate in the country.

Hong Myung-boUSIncheonLee Jae-myung
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