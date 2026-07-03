Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Preparing for Launch: Fueling Process Completed

·25·Technology
Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Preparing for Launch: Fueling Process Completed

The Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft, destined to deliver the next crew to the International Space Station (ISS), has successfully completed one of the most critical stages of pre-flight preparation. This process is of decisive importance in ensuring the long-term operation of the ship's systems in space. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the Roskosmos press service, specialists have fully completed the fueling of the spacecraft with propellant and compressed gases. Following this technical event, the ship was returned to the general assembly shop and is now entering the final testing phase. Such preparation work is an integral part of guaranteeing the safety of the flight into space.

Next Steps and Cargo Loading

In the coming days, engineers will begin loading the necessary cargo onto the spacecraft. Additionally, the hermetic seal of the hatches will be re-checked, and the screen-vacuum thermal insulation will be installed. This protective layer serves to shield the ship from extreme temperature fluctuations in space.

According to the preparation plan, after the Soyuz MS-29 undergoes control measurements, it will be mated with the rocket's adapter. This stage ensures that the spacecraft and the launch vehicle operate as a unified system. These processes, which are also of interest to space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, are a vivid example of international aerospace cooperation.

Final Crew "Fitting"

Shortly before the flight, the traditional "final fitting" (primerka) process will take place. During this, Roskosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronauts will occupy their seats in the descent module and familiarize themselves with the cargo layout. Additionally, the operation of the main onboard systems will be directly monitored by the crew.

As a reminder, the flight of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station is scheduled for July 14 of this year. This mission will deliver new personnel to continue scientific research and technical maintenance at the station.

SpaceRoskosmosNASASoyuz MS-29Technology
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